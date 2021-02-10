Evart Man Arrested On Meth And Weapons Charges
Posted On February 10, 2021
An Evart man has been arrested after police received a call about an abandoned snowmobile.
Police received a call Tuesday in Big Rapids Township about an abandoned snowmobile.
With the managers help, they discovered the snowmobile belonged to 29-year-old Johnathan Emanuel-Franklin-Char Roys.
Roys was found to be in possession of meth and a handgun, however, he is currently out on bail for 2 separate meth charges.
Roys is now in custody in the Mecosta County Jail on a $50,000 bond.