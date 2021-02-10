Evart Man Arrested On Meth And Weapons Charges

An Evart man has been arrested after police received a call about an abandoned snowmobile.

Police received a call Tuesday in Big Rapids Township about an abandoned snowmobile.

With the managers help, they discovered the snowmobile belonged to 29-year-old Johnathan Emanuel-Franklin-Char Roys.

Roys was found to be in possession of meth and a handgun, however, he is currently out on bail for 2 separate meth charges.

Roys is now in custody in the Mecosta County Jail on a $50,000 bond.