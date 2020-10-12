Evart Man Arrested for Meth and Being Under Influence of Alcohol, Drugs

A 42-year-old Evart man woke up in Evart County Jail this morning for meth.

Police say they got a report of a suspicious person who had driven into a yard of a home in Marion Township last week.

When police arrived at the scene the suspect was acting strange and had a child in the vehicle.

Police later found the man to be in possession of meth and say he was drunk and high on drugs.

The child was unharmed and turned over to a family member.

The suspect is in Osceola County Jail for multiple charges and is waiting to be arraigned.