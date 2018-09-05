Evart is 8th Community to Graduate from Rising Tide Program

Evart is now the eighth community to graduate from the Rising Tide program.

The program aims to provide assistance and resources to communities aspiring to economic success.

During its time in the program, Evart received technical assistance in creating an economic development strategy.

And since 2015, the city has seen two business restorations, nine new businesses, and a $1 million investment in upgrading the city’s storm water infrastructure.

Officials say that Evart can now share its roadmap and lessons learned with other communities.