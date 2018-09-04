Estimated 25K Participants Cross Mack Bridge in Annual Labor Day Walk

The annual Labor Day walk at the Mackinac Bridge brought thousands to Northern Michigan.

According to MDOT, around 25,000 took to the bridge in the 61st year of the event.

Officials say they had no major issues and no traffic backups, which was a concern after changes in 2017.

This year, some more changes also took place, but the bridge authority says they offered more options to walkers.

Bussing was eliminated in favor of a having walkers go to a midpoint from both sides of the bridge.

Even then, officials say some walkers still went across the entire bridge.