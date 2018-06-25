Ernest Hemingway Sculpture Stolen From Beaver Island District Library

A sculpture of famed author Ernest Hemingway has been stolen.

According to the Charlevoix County Sheriff, It happened last weekend at the Beaver Island District Library.

The statue is part of the Hemingway Sculpture Project and is 8 to 10 feet tall weighing around 200 pounds.

Deputies are investigating the theft and are following leads across the area.

Those at the library are working with the sheriff’s office, and deputies ask anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the sculpture to call them.

Their number is 231-448-2700.