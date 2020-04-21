Equipment Failure Leaves More Than 4,700 Cadillac Residents Without Power

Over 4,700 residents were with out power in Cadillac Monday night.

Roger Morgenstern spokesperson for Consumers Energy told our team that the power went out in Cadillac at exactly 9:27 p.m.because of an equipment problem at a substation here in Cadillac.

He went on to tell us, “This type of equipment failure is not something that happens often but is only an occasional problem and the weather had nothing to do with the outage.”

Thankfully around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning Morgenstern says all 4,700 plus residents power was back up and running.