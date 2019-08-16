EPA Spending $3.7 Million to Clean Up Upper Peninsula Harbor

The Environmental Protection Agency is spending $3.7 million to help clean up a Lake Superior harbor.

According to the agency, the effort will remove copper mining waste rock in the Grand Traverse Harbor on the Keweenaw Peninsula that is threatening the Buffalo Reef.

The state of Michigan is also contributing $3 million.

The reef is an important spawning area for trout and whitefish.

And the waste covers around 1,400 acres near the reef, gradually drifting toward it.

Dredging is already underway on the shore and, in total, around 157,000 cubic yards of rock will be removed.

A trough will also be dug to trap sediment near the reef.