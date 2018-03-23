Enbridge Granted Permit to Install Additional Anchors on Line 5

Enbridge will be allowed to add additional anchors to the controversial Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality issued the permit 22 anchors on Friday.

The new anchors are to address concerns that the current anchors are spaced too far apart.

The proposed anchors are to minimize the potential of having any spans exceed 75 feet between anchors.

The conditions of the permit require Enbridge to verify the anchor placements and document the condition of pipeline coatings

The company will also have to address any damaged coating that they discover.

The new anchors are said to impact approximately nine cubic yards of the lake bottom.