- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Enbridge Granted Permit to Install Additional Anchors on Line 5

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 23, 2018
105 Views
0

Enbridge will be allowed to add additional anchors to the controversial Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality issued the permit 22 anchors on Friday.

The new anchors are to address concerns that the current anchors are spaced too far apart.

The proposed anchors are to minimize the potential of having any spans exceed 75 feet between anchors.

The conditions of the permit require Enbridge to verify the anchor placements and document the condition of pipeline coatings

The company will also have to address any damaged coating that they discover.

The new anchors are said to impact approximately nine cubic yards of the lake bottom.

Post Views: 105



Trending Now
Blood Donations Encouraged During Red Cross Month
Remington Hernandez March 17, 2018
New Website Allows Users to Look Up Michigan School Districts' Fiscal Health
Jacob Owens March 19, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Enbridge Granted Permit to Install Additional Anchors on Line 5
Share No Comment