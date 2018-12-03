Empire One of Eleven Recipients of Urban Forestry Grants

Eleven urban forestry projects in seven counties will share $89.5 thousand in funding from the DNR.

The grants fund projects that help create and sustain local urban forestry programs.

This year’s grants will help facilitate better community forestry management through tree inventories and management planning activities.

Other projects focus on Arbor Day celebrations and education and training projects.

The grants are federally funded through the U.S. Forest Service’s State and Private Forestry, Urban and Community Forestry program.

Locally, Empire will receive over $7,400 for a public street tree inventory.

More information about the program is available at michigan.gov/ucf.