- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Empire One of Eleven Recipients of Urban Forestry Grants

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 3, 2018
111 Views
0

Eleven urban forestry projects in seven counties will share $89.5 thousand in funding from the DNR.

The grants fund projects that help create and sustain local urban forestry programs.

This year’s grants will help facilitate better community forestry management through tree inventories and management planning activities.

Other projects focus on Arbor Day celebrations and education and training projects.

The grants are federally funded through the U.S. Forest Service’s State and Private Forestry, Urban and Community Forestry program.

Locally, Empire will receive over $7,400 for a public street tree inventory.

More information about the program is available at michigan.gov/ucf.

Post Views: 111



Trending Now
Missaukee, Crawford County Sheriffs Retire After Years of Service
Remington Hernandez December 3, 2018
MSP Houghton Lake Post Warns of Spike in Scams Against Elderly
Jessica Mojonnier November 30, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Empire One of Eleven Recipients of Urban Forestry Grants
Share No Comment