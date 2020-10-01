- Advertisement -
Empire Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time in Leelanau Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 1, 2020
In Leelanau County an Empire man now faces a felony for driving drunk for not the first but the third time. 

Police say they stopped the man for speeding on M-72 in Elmwood Township. 

The suspect was later identified as being a 59-year-old Empire man, his name not yet released. 

While talking to the driver officers say the suspect said that he had been drinking alcohol before driving. 

He was later arrested for driving drunk third offense. 

Police say he has previous drunk driving convictions out of Grand Rapids and Leelanau County.

