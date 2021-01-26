Empire Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for 6th Time in Leelanau County

An Empire man is behind bars for driving for the sixth time after being stopped Saturday night.

Police tell us it all started when they saw the man weaving in and out of traffic.

During the stop police say the suspect showed several signs of being drunk.

Further investigation shows the driver has prior convictions for driving drunk that go back to 1998.

Police tell us the suspect has been arrested for drunk driving five times and three times for driving with a suspended license.

The 55-year-old Empire man was taken to Leelanau County Jail and now faces a felony.