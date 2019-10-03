Emmett Co. Sheriff, Others Sound-Off on Gov. Whitmer’s Budget Cuts

In the wake of the budget battle that played out in Lansing and ended with Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoing nearly a billion dollars in 2020 spending Monday…

A group of local sheriffs has taken issue with what found itself on the chopping block.

Emmett County’s Pete Wallin for one, who said the move had turned law enforcement political pawns.

Wallin singled out three different line items given the gubernatorial veto.

The first — a jail reimbursement program — he argues will cost the county tens of thousands in lost funding.

The second and third, tens of thousands of dollars more in road patrol and training money.

Wallin claims the cuts could lead to layoffs.

Governor Whitmer called the budget a mess when she signed it after a contentious back and forth with republican lawmakers that began with the disintegration of her plan to fund road repairs early on in the process.

Whitmer maintains the cuts were necessary.