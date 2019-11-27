- Advertisement -
Emmet Co. Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Anyone in His Yard

Staff Writer Posted On November 27, 2019
On Sunday–The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man threatening to shoot kids running through his yard..

Police, tipped off to a report — Steven Henry Muller– allegedly said if anyone came to his house– he would shoot.

Deputies arrived on scene– where they say they found Muller outside armed with a crossbow and a long gun.

Deputies took him into custody.

The Emmet County Prosecutor Office is issuing a 9 count Felony Warrant for various gun crimes, resisting, disarming and felony firearm.

He remains in the Emmet County Jail–with a bond set at $100,000 Dollars.

