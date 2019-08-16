- Advertisement -
Emmet County Woman Wins $20,000 in Michigan Lottery Contest

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 16, 2019
An Emmet County woman’s bank account got a big boost after she won big in the Michigan Lottery.

Janet Zilka, of Carp Lake, was selected in a random drawing earlier this month.

And she ultimately received $20,000 in the “Stay and Play Block Party Giveaway.”

According to the lottery, she earned entries into the giveaway by playing games at MichiganLottery.com.

And Michigan Lottery players still have a chance to win up to $500,000 instantly playing online.

