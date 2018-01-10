- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Emmet County Woman Charged in Connection with Infant Child’s Death

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On January 10, 2018
177 Views
0

An Emmet County woman is accused of murder in her infant child’s death.

In November of 2016 Emmet County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey for the report of an infant death.

The child, Isabella Rae Powrozek, who was less than a month old, was found unresponsive while in her mother’s care.

The sheriff’s office investigated extensively and presented their findings to the prosecutor’s office.

On Tuesday deputies arrested the mother, 32-year-old Lisa Rae Bryan.

She has been charged with second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, obstructing police, and habitual offender.

Post Views: 177



Trending Now
Units Respond to Structure Fire in Lake County
Jacob Owens January 5, 2018
Two Killed in Osceola County Crash
Jacob Owens January 8, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Emmet County Woman Charged in Connection with Infant Child’s Death
Share No Comment