Emmet County Woman Charged in Connection with Infant Child’s Death

An Emmet County woman is accused of murder in her infant child’s death.

In November of 2016 Emmet County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey for the report of an infant death.

The child, Isabella Rae Powrozek, who was less than a month old, was found unresponsive while in her mother’s care.

The sheriff’s office investigated extensively and presented their findings to the prosecutor’s office.

On Tuesday deputies arrested the mother, 32-year-old Lisa Rae Bryan.

She has been charged with second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, obstructing police, and habitual offender.