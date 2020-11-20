Emmet County Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Found Hiding in Woods

An Emmet County man is behind bars after allegedly busting a woman’s car window with her children in the car.

Police say the victim called 911, saying she was trying to leave the suspect.

The woman says while trying to leave, the suspect attempted to pull her out of her car.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Bear Creek Township man, left the scene before police arrived.

The man went into the woods as a means to hide but was later located by police.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Emmet County Jail for Domestic Violence Assault.

Police say the man had multiple in-state and out-of-state warrants.