Emmet Co. Opens Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

Emmet County is now offering drive-thru coronavirus and COVID-19 testing.

The Emmet County Fairgrounds drive-thru testing site will starting seeing people Wednesday.

The test is not available to everybody, and is only open to those who have been pre-approved for testing by their doctor or have an existing appointment.

The health department, Northern Michigan Medical Center and McLaren Northern Michigan came together to make this possible.

The health department says the drive-thru test locations help to keep medical professions and the public more safe by limiting exposure.