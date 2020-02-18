Emmet Co. Man Sentenced 25 to 50 in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Children

This man Logan Zeedyk was sentenced last week to 25 to 50 years in prison for two child sexual assault charges.

Back in September, we told you Zeedyk, was charged for two incidents that involved two children under the age of 13.

The assaults happened between January 2014 and July 2019.

On Thursday Judge Charles Johnson, sentenced Zeedyk to serve concurrent terms of 25-50 years in prison.

Zeedyk pled no-contest, which is similar to pleading guilty, to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13.