Embattled MI Rep. Larry Inman Returns to Lansing, Claims Treatment Saved Life

In a stunning new development in the saga of Larry Inman…

The embattled state rep is now back in Lansing, claiming treatment for opioid addiction likely saved his life.

The announcement came days after the latest call from Inman’s colleagues in the capital to step aside.

The rep, who represents Grand Traverse County in Lansing, was indicted by a federal grand jury back in may for attempted bribery and lying to the FBI.

Inman has maintained he’s done nothing wrong and said Tuesday:

“I feel great. My brain is clear… I want to come back and continue to represent the citizens of the 104th, Grand Traverse County and continue to be a member of the house of representatives.”

