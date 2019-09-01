Elmwood Township Fire Department Receives Pet Breathing Masks

If you have a pet in and around Elmwood Township in Leelanau County, both you and your furry friend can breathe a sigh of relief.

The township’s fire department announced Saturday that they have obtained pet oxygen masks.

Officials there say they have been looking into obtaining the kit for a few months now.

And on Thursday, the fetch foundation showed up to donate a “Fido Bag” to the department.

The pack contains oxygen masks and more.

Officials say the Fido Bag allows us to help pets in the event of a house fire.

They maintain that pets are an important part of the family, and they’re glad to be able to better serve our four-legged friends.