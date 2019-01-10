Elmwood Township Fire Department Receives New Chest Compression Device

Residents and visitors to a township in Leelanau County will benefit from a new device to help people suffering heart attacks.

Elmwood Township Fire & Rescue recently received a new LUCAS 3 device.

The device allows for consistent chest compressions to be delivered to patients.

According to the department, that allows EMS to focus on other tasks such as medication administration and advanced airway techniques.

That is said to greatly increase the patient’s chances of survival.

The LUCAS 3 device will replace the department’s older Zoll AutoPulse unit currently in service.

The new device was made possible by a donation from an Elmwood Township resident and will be in service soon.