A47-year-old Elmira woman has been charged with embezzling over $100,000.00 from a Kalkaska business.

The Kalkaska County prosecutors office says Tracey Stites took the money over the course of several years, from Northern Design Services where she was an office manager.

She turned herself in earlier this month.

She was arraigned April the 8th and is due back in court May the 6th.