Elmira U.S. Post Office Catches Fire, Electrical Issue Possible Cause Police Say

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 14, 2020
A United States Post Office in Elmira caught fire late Tuesday night. 

Fire officials say they arrived at the scene to find the post office fully engulfed in flames. 

Investigation shows that the fire started from the inside the building. 

Fire detectives say it seems that an electrical outlet caused the fire. 

Investigation into the fire will continue into Wednesday. 

Authorities say if you are an Elmira resident concerned about your mail tp call 989-732-6800.

