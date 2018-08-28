Elk Season Begins in Northern Michigan

It’s Elk season here in Northern Michigan and 100 hunters will have 12 days to fill the licenses issued.

The first hunt is also known as Michigan’s early elk hunt and allows hunters to harvest most elk in the elk management unit.

Officials say this approach helps to target animals that have moved outside the core elk range.

Michigan’s elk have been hunted annually since 1984 and, at this time, have an estimated population of more than 1,200.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the reintroduction of elk to Michigan.

In 1918, seven elk were brought to Michigan and released in Cheboygan County, to help re-establish the state’s population.