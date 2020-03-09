Elk Rapids Schools Cancels Trip Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Elk Rapids Schools have canceled a trip to New York City amid the coronavirus epidemic.

This is all after New York issued a state of emergency regarding the coronavirus.

On a Facebook post the school superintendent Tom Enslen says, ” We want everyone to understand that here at Elk Rapids Schools, the health and safety of our students remains top priority in everything we do.”

The superintendent went on to say that he recognizes the hard work that went into planning the trip and that all students and families will receive a full refund.