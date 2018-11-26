Electrical Issue That Caused MI News 26, MI TV 12 To Go Down is Resolved

MI News 26, MI TV 12, and all 26 subchannels were knocked off air by an electrical issue Sunday night.

It happened around 6 o’clock, when it was found that a Consumers Energy line had malfunctioned.

According to General Manager Eric Wotila, the malfunction caused another line to catch fire, as well as disrupt other equipment.

The Haring Township Fire Department responded to our building and extinguished the minor fire.

Firefighters were on scene for two hours and Consumers Energy was called to investigate the incident.

Ultimately, the decision was made to cut power to our studio until an electrician and Consumers Energy could fix the faulty line.

Our power has since been restored and all channels are now back up.

We would like to thank the Haring Township Fire Department for helping stop a situation that could’ve been much worse.