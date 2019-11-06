Election Coverage 2019: How Northern Michigan Voted

Voters made their voices heard where it counts Tuesday at the ballot box that happened in any number of significant races across the country.

Including right here, in Northern Michigan, and our news team worked late into the night with our eyes peeled on issues important to you.

Updating you on the results of some of the biggest initiatives and races out there though some results have yet to be made official.

We saw an upset in Cadillac, with newcomer Bryan Elenbaas taking a council seat from incumbent Shari Spoelman.

Spoelman also serves as mayor pro-tem. School bonds proved particularly unpopular with northern Michigan voters, with proposals in Baldwin and McBain, shot down entirely.

And Benzie County’s bond offering rejected for the second time, while a school bond in Pickford got the green light.

Sticking to Chippewa County, the Soo elected a new mayor.

Don Gerrie won out by a margin of several hundred votes.

Replacing outgoing Mayor Bosbous, who announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Down in Lake City, Seger took the mayoral race there.

Again some of these results still need to be made official.

Stick with us for any updates.