Elderly Man Treated For Legionnaire’s Disease at Barry County Hospital Dies

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 28, 2018
An elderly man who was treated for legionnaire’s disease at a downstate hospital has died.

Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital in Hastings announced the death Thursday.

That’s shortly after the hospital’s water tested positive for legionella.

Officials say two patients, including the 92 year-old man who died, were treated for the disease.

But they say it’s still unclear if they were infected due to the hospital’s water.

The hospital says so far there are no confirmed cases of patients contracting the disease while staying there.

Doctors are still testing other patients, but the city’s water supply is not affected.

