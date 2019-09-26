Eighth Street Reconstruction Wraps-Up in Traverse City

Eighth Street in Traverse City opened back up to traffic Tuesday evening after almost 5 months of reconstruction.

Three blocks between Boardman Avenue and Woodmere were completely rebuilt from the bottom up… with much of the work happening underground with the replacement of water and sewer lines.

Above ground, there are now three lanes of traffic including a turn lane.

On the sidewalks, one lane each for pedestrians and bike riders — in place on both sides of the street.

Some weather issues aside, everything went pretty much according to plan.

The project won’t be officially finished until November…

Because a traffic light still needs to go in and a short stretch of Franklin Street is getting water and sewer line upgrades.