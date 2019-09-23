Eighth Case of Deadly “Triple E” Virus Confirmed in Michigan

Yet another case of a deadly virus has been reported in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, an eighth case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis has now been confirmed.

This one an adult in Calhoun County.

Of the eight infected, three patients have died.

That number has health officials urging an abundance of caution.

Going so far as to ask people to reschedule any out-door activities scheduled near dusk or overnight until the first hard freeze…

And in general, to protect against mosquito bites.

E.E.E. is one of the deadliest mosquito-borne illnesses in the U.S., killing an estimated 33 percent of those it infects.