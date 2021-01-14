Eight People Aside From Snyder Have Been Indicted During The Flint Water Investigation

8 people apart of the Snyder administration have now been indicted on criminal charges.

In total, 42 counts have been charged in relation to the Flint Water Crisis.

Below you will see who has been charged and with what:

Jarrod Agen – former director of communications and former chief of staff, executive office of Gov. Rick Snyder

One count of perjury – a 15-year felony

Gerald Ambrose – former city of flint emergency manager

Four counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

Richard Baird – former transformation manager and senior adviser, executive office of Gov. Snyder

One count of perjury – a 15-year felony

One count of official misconduct in office – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

One count of obstruction of justice – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

One count of extortion – a 20-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

Howard Croft – former director of the city of Flint Department of Public Works

Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

Darnell Earley – former city of flint emergency manager

Three counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

Nicolas Lyon – former director, Michigan department of health and human services

Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine

One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

Nancy Peeler – current early childhood health section manager, Michigan department of Health and Human Services

Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

Eden Wells – former chief medical executive, Michigan department of Health and Human services

Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine

Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

These people willingly turned themselves in and were arraigned today. Details on their future arrangements and court dates are currently unavailable.