Eight People Aside From Snyder Have Been Indicted During The Flint Water Investigation
8 people apart of the Snyder administration have now been indicted on criminal charges.
In total, 42 counts have been charged in relation to the Flint Water Crisis.
Below you will see who has been charged and with what:
Jarrod Agen – former director of communications and former chief of staff, executive office of Gov. Rick Snyder
One count of perjury – a 15-year felony
Gerald Ambrose – former city of flint emergency manager
Four counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
Richard Baird – former transformation manager and senior adviser, executive office of Gov. Snyder
One count of perjury – a 15-year felony
One count of official misconduct in office – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
One count of obstruction of justice – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
One count of extortion – a 20-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
Howard Croft – former director of the city of Flint Department of Public Works
Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
Darnell Earley – former city of flint emergency manager
Three counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
Nicolas Lyon – former director, Michigan department of health and human services
Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine
One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
Nancy Peeler – current early childhood health section manager, Michigan department of Health and Human Services
Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
Eden Wells – former chief medical executive, Michigan department of Health and Human services
Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine
Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine
One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine
These people willingly turned themselves in and were arraigned today. Details on their future arrangements and court dates are currently unavailable.