Eight Arrested in Dominican Republic For Death of Former TC Teacher

Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested several people in the death of a teacher who once taught in Traverse City.

According to local reports, Patrica Anton was strangled to death Monday.

Police reported that her hands and feet had been bound together during an apparent robbery.

Now eight suspects are being investigated, including a janitor for the building where Anton lived.

Anton was born in Italy but attended Central Michigan University and later settled in Michigan.

At one point, she taught in Traverse City, before moving to the Dominican Republic to consult for a school there.