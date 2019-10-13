- Advertisement -
Home » State News

EGLE Moving Forward With Plan to Make Michigan Water Standards Stricter

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 13, 2019
135 Views
0

The state is moving forward with a proposal that would make Michigan’s water standards some of the strictest in the nation.

Governor Whitmer announced the plan earlier this year, saying cleaning up drinking water is a top priority for her.

It aims to tackle so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water, such as PFAS.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy say it is now putting the necessary regulatory framework in place.

That includes a maximum contaminant level for several types of PFAS.

EGLE says the rule was based on a recommendation from a group of researchers and would cover 2,700 water systems in the state.

A public comment period will likely take place later this year and the rules should be in place by next April.

Post Views: 135



Trending Now
Poisonous Caterpillar Spotted in Mid, Northern Michigan
Staff Writer October 9, 2019
Crash Injures At Least Two In Wexford County
Remington Hernandez October 12, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
EGLE Moving Forward With Plan to Make Michigan Water Standards Stricter
Share No Comment