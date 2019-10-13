EGLE Moving Forward With Plan to Make Michigan Water Standards Stricter

The state is moving forward with a proposal that would make Michigan’s water standards some of the strictest in the nation.

Governor Whitmer announced the plan earlier this year, saying cleaning up drinking water is a top priority for her.

It aims to tackle so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water, such as PFAS.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy say it is now putting the necessary regulatory framework in place.

That includes a maximum contaminant level for several types of PFAS.

EGLE says the rule was based on a recommendation from a group of researchers and would cover 2,700 water systems in the state.

A public comment period will likely take place later this year and the rules should be in place by next April.