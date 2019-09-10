EGLE Loans Aim to Bridge Water Infrastructure Gap

Water woes are nothing new to Michigan with everything we’ve learned from the situation in Flint.

And to combat aging infrastructure, Lansing plans to hand out more than $100-million in loans.

That money, from EGLE, will be spread between 13 communities.

That includes two in our viewing area — Kinross Township and Grant Township — which will both get loans to revamp infrastructure.

The money — used to implement green practices and replace full lead service lines.

In Kinross, six million will be put to use on a wastewater treatment upgrade.

According to the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission, there’s an $800-million gap in annual funding when it comes to water infrastructure.