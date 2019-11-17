- Advertisement -
EGLE Eases Sandbag Rules on Lake Michigan Shoreline

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 17, 2019
The state is making it easier for homeowners on the Lake Michigan shoreline to set up temporary sandbags to tackle erosion

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy created a new minor project category.

That will allow faster permit processing for homeowners and a reduced permit fee of $100.

And, under the new category, a public notice will not be necessary for stabilization projects.

But EGLE emphasizes that sandbags are not a permanent solution to erosion problems and the bags must eventually be removed.

All of this comes as Lake Michigan is seeing record high water levels.

EGLE is expediting permits where there is a risk to structures, human health, and safety.

Since Octopber, EGLE has issued more than 100 shoreline protection permits across the state.

