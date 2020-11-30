Ebel’s General Store Celebrates 100 Years of Business

For 100 years Ebel’s in Falmouth has been providing customers with just about any kind of meat you can imagine all while keeping it in the family.

After renovating a few years ago, Ebel’s General Store has just about anything you may need from fresh meat, to chainsaws and clothes.

Owner, Mark Ebel says he has been a part of the family business since a child and is a fourth generation owner.

“ The good lord has been with us at the start, he’s been with us in the middle and he is here with us now for our 100th year,” said Mark.

Since the pandemic hit many local businesses have struggled or have had to find new ways to keep their business afloat but Ebel says his business has seen an increase in customers.

“ One of our basic needs is food and being one of the only places in Michigan to have a retail store, a harvest facility and butchering facility brought us a lot of opportunities and people look to us to fill their needs when it comes to meats and groceries,” said Mark.

Ebel’s General Store is one of the largest general stores in northern Michigan and carries a variety of meats including beef, hog, sheep, goats, buffalo and elk.

Mark Ebel even started a jerky company called “Little Town Jerky” that is also sold at the general store.

Mark says customers come from all over the state just to visit the small town store.

“ We have people come from all over, from the thumb, the U.P. and even downstate,” said Mark.

Ebel’s General Store Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. for more information go to their website at https://www.ebelsgeneralstore.com/ .