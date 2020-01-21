Eaton Co. Man Rescued After Truck Falls Through Ice

When you see orange signs and barricades on the roads, many of us turn around and go the other way, but an Eaton County man decided to do the opposite, ending in his truck falling through the ice.

Authorities say it happened at the intersection of Canal and Columbia Roads.

Allegedly the man drove through two sets of barricades and drove out on the ice until his truck fell through.

He then crawled into the bed of his truck and had to be rescued.

Police in a Facebook Post say they hope this sends a message to all drivers to quote ” Please pay attention to the signs. This will help you avoid a ticket and ruining your vehicle.