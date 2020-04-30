- Advertisement -
Eaton Co. Man Arrested for First Degree Murder

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 30, 2020
Eaton County authorities now have a suspect in custody for a murder that happened on Sunday in Sunfield Township.

Police say they arrived at the scene at 12:33 p.m. to find 56-year-old Cheryl Arlene Fox dead inside her home, after a family member reported not hearing from her and seeing her lying motionless.

Fox suffered traumatic head injuries and an edged weapon was found near her body.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old relative of Fox, Robert Justin Shepard.

Shepard was arraigned for first degree murder Wednesday and is being held on a $1 million cash bond in Eaton County Jail.

Police say Shepard lived with the deceased woman and believe he is responsible for her murder.

