East Jordan Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Child

A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Charlevoix County has been sentenced.

69-year-old Lowell Jay Bavers of East Jordan was arrested and charged earlier this year after allegations came to light.

Prosecutors say that, on many occasions, Bavers sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl at his home.

Bavers had pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree in July.

He was originally charged with CSC first degree, but his no-contest plea means he only accepts the punishment and not responsibility for the crime.

During the sentencing, the victim addressed the court and told them about the impact the incidents had on her and her family.

Bavers was ultimately sentenced to 16 months to two years in prison.