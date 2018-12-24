- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

East Jordan Man Going Back To Prison For Assaulting Neighbor

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 24, 2018
394 Views
0

A man is heading back to prison after reportedly assaulting his neighbor during a disagreement.

39 year-old Burton Cortez of East Jordan was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property after an incident in September.

According to prosecutors, Cortez and a neighbor became involved in a disagreement over property lines.

At some point during the disagreement, Cortez and men reportedly approached and assaulted the man with a knife.

Cortez had just been released from prison last December, after serving 17 years for sexual assault and weapons possession.

A judge has now sentenced him to 3 to 7 1/2 years in prison.

Cortez must also pay over $4,400 in restitution.

Post Views: 394



Trending Now
1 Dead, Several Injured After Crash in Isabella County
Jessica Mojonnier December 20, 2018
Two Arrested In Connection to Isabella County Package Thefts
Remington Hernandez December 24, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
East Jordan Man Going Back To Prison For Assaulting Neighbor
Share No Comment