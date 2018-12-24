East Jordan Man Going Back To Prison For Assaulting Neighbor

A man is heading back to prison after reportedly assaulting his neighbor during a disagreement.

39 year-old Burton Cortez of East Jordan was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property after an incident in September.

According to prosecutors, Cortez and a neighbor became involved in a disagreement over property lines.

At some point during the disagreement, Cortez and men reportedly approached and assaulted the man with a knife.

Cortez had just been released from prison last December, after serving 17 years for sexual assault and weapons possession.

A judge has now sentenced him to 3 to 7 1/2 years in prison.

Cortez must also pay over $4,400 in restitution.