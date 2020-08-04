- Advertisement -
East Jordan Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 4, 2020
An East Jordan man faces criminal sexual conduct charges after an incident that allegedly happened a decade ago. 

Police say, the victim’s mother contacted authorities after learning her child was assaulted by this man Anthony Wilson. 

Wilson was dating the mother during the time of the alleged assault. 

He is now charged with one count Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) First Degree with Multiple Variables. 

Wilson has a $50,000 cash bond and is due back in court August 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

