- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

E. Coli Levels Prompt TC Beach Advisories

Staff Writer Posted On September 5, 2019
50 Views
0

An important note if your plans take you to several Traverse City area beaches.

Three separate beaches tested positive for high levels of E. coli.

You can still use Clinch Park and Traverse City State Park beaches — but aren’t advised to go in above the waist.

Based on the levels found, both are under that level two advisory.

The Traverse City Senior Center beach tested above that, hitting a level three advisory, which means no body contact at all.

The beaches have all been sampled and results are expected to come through Friday morning.

The heightened level of E. coli, likely due to strong off-shore winds.

Post Views: 50



Trending Now
Man Killed After Falling Out of Pickup Bed in Mason County
Remington Hernandez September 2, 2019
Multiple Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Near Copemish
Remington Hernandez September 2, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
E. Coli Levels Prompt TC Beach Advisories
Share No Comment