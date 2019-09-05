E. Coli Levels Prompt TC Beach Advisories

An important note if your plans take you to several Traverse City area beaches.

Three separate beaches tested positive for high levels of E. coli.

You can still use Clinch Park and Traverse City State Park beaches — but aren’t advised to go in above the waist.

Based on the levels found, both are under that level two advisory.

The Traverse City Senior Center beach tested above that, hitting a level three advisory, which means no body contact at all.

The beaches have all been sampled and results are expected to come through Friday morning.

The heightened level of E. coli, likely due to strong off-shore winds.