E. Coli Levels at South Bar Lake Below Advisory Level

Health officials in Leelanau County have given the all-clear for one of the beaches near Empire.

The Benzie-Leelanau Health Department says e. coli levels on south bar lake were above those recommended for swimming earlier this week.

During their tests, health department staff observed e. coli levels at 597 per 100 milliliters.

Because of that, the beach was put under a level two advisory, meaning it only met the standards for wading, fishing, and boating.

Now, the health department says the beach is well within safe parameters for swimming.

Tests will continue until the end of the swimming season.