Duo in Crawford Co. Custody for Human Trafficking

A Crawford County duo is in police custody for allegedly holding a woman against her will and forcing her into prostitution.

Authorities came in an encounter with the victim after she stole a car to get away from these men, James Manford Jarrell and Jeffrey Allen Kobel.

The victim says she escaped the residence on Roberta Drive, in Crawford County, where the two men were forcing her to clean their home and perform acts of prostitution.

The woman says she had been brought up north from Ypsilanti, a few days earlier.

After further investigation police arrested both Jarrell and Kobel.

Jarrell is charged with three felonies including two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, which carries a life sentence.

Kobel is charged with a 15-year felony for one count Unlawful Imprisonment.

Both men remain in Crawford County jail their next court date is January 28th.