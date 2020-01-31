Duo in Benzie Co. Jail for Possession of Meth and Stolen Guns

A car in the middle of the street with all doors and the trunk open would catch the attention of most…and when police arrived at the scene of Nessen Rd. and Lindy Rd. what they found may surprise you.

Inside the vehicle, several rifles an open box of 9-millimeter pistol rounds, and just a few feet from the car two more guns.

After further investigation police found the owners of the car, 36-year-old Douglas Denby of Lansing and 30-year-old Tiffanie McGee of Holt, MI.

And after searching the car thoroughly police found a stolen handgun and meth.

The duo was arrested and taken to Benzie County Jail, both face numerous charges including possession of meth and possession of stolen guns.