Duo Behind Bars After Leading Police on High Speed Chase Through Crawford County

Two people are behind bars after leading police on a chase through Crawford County.

Police say it all started when they tried to stop the suspects after leaving a gas station.

The suspect would not stop and drove at high speeds.

The car later crashed near a residential area.

A man ran into the woods but a woman was arrested.

K-9 Units were able to track the man to a home that he had broken into.

He was later arrested

An investigation into this case is still underway so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.