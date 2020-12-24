Duo Behind Bars After Leading Police on High Speed Chase Through Crawford County
Posted On December 24, 2020
421 Views2
Two people are behind bars after leading police on a chase through Crawford County.
Police say it all started when they tried to stop the suspects after leaving a gas station.
The suspect would not stop and drove at high speeds.
The car later crashed near a residential area.
A man ran into the woods but a woman was arrested.
K-9 Units were able to track the man to a home that he had broken into.
He was later arrested
An investigation into this case is still underway so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.