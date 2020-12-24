- Advertisement -
Duo Behind Bars After Leading Police on High Speed Chase Through Crawford County

Two people are behind bars after leading police on a chase through Crawford County. 

Police say it all started when they tried to stop the suspects after leaving a gas station. 

The suspect would not stop and drove at high speeds. 

The car later crashed near a residential area. 

A man ran into the woods but a woman was arrested. 

K-9 Units were able to track the man to a home that he had broken into. 

He was later arrested 

An investigation into this case is still underway so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in. 

 

