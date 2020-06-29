Duo Arrested in After Drug Bust in Otsego Co.

A duo may spend some time behind bars for allegedly selling meth in Otsego County.

Police say these two were busted after McKay sold drugs to an undercover officer, and met up with Strouse afterwards.

Further investigation led to police finding meth, cash and other evidence.

The two now face multiple charges and face up to 20 years in prison.

Jodi Marie McKay, 35 years of age, Gaylord resident, was arrested for two counts deliver of methamphetamine, 20 years, one count possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, 20 years and one count maintaining a drug house.

Patrick Bryan Strouse, 30 years of age, Lansing resident, was arrested for one count deliver of methamphetamine, 20

years, one count possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, 20 years and one count maintaining a drug house.