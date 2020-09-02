Duo Arrested for Meth in Grand Traverse Co.

Two men are in Grand Traverse County Jail for meth.

Police say they went to Dustin Chandler Summers home in Garfield Township to serve an arrest warrant.

When police got to the residence they found that Summers was not there.

While in the area troopers say, they saw a car matching the description of what Summers was said to be in.

They then stopped the vehicle and found Summers was not in the car.

The driver of the car is now identified as David Stevens Joynt.

Police later saw a man walking on the next street over and the man turned out to be Summers.

When police searched Summers they found heroin in his front pocket.

Police later searched the car and found heroin and a loaded syringe.

The duo were arrested and taken to Grand Traverse County Jail.

Summers was arraigned on September 1, 2020 for one count Maintaining a Drug House and one count Possession of Heroin.

Joynt was arraigned on September 1, 2020 for one count Possession of Heroin.