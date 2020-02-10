- Advertisement -
Duo Arrested for LSD and Adderall Possession

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 10, 2020
After a lengthy investigation of the sale of LSD in the local area, police arrested two suspects who they believed were suppliers of the hallucinogenic drug.

Authorities say over the past year they have noticed an increase in the availability of LSD in the area and found two of the main suppliers and their source, those suppliers allegedly Marcus Clark and Hailey Dahlstrom.

Police arrested the duo in Gaylord last week and found LSD, Adderall and other evidence on the suspects.

The couple were both taken to Otsego County Jail.

Clark faces multiple charges for drug delivery and possession and Dahlstrom faces multiple possession charges.

