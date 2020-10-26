Duo Arrested for Leading Police on Chase in Stolen Jeep in Clare Co

A duo are in Clare County Jail after leading police on a chase in Lincoln Township.

Police say they tried to stop Tyler Williams and Crystal Beaston in the area of Silver Lake and North when Williams sped off.

The suspects allegedly went through a ditch, hit a tree and then fled on foot into the woods.

K-9 units were able to find the two in the woods near the truck.

Further investigation showed the Jeep was stolen out of Ogemaw County.

Both were arrested and remain in Clare County Jail.

Tyler Williams and Crystal Beaston were charged by the Clare County

Prosecutor’s Office and arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell.

Tyler Williams was charged with: Flee and Elude 3rd degree and Resist and Obstruct Police.

His bond was set at $35,000 cash / surety.

Crystal Beaston was charged with: Resist and Obstruct Police.

Her bond was set at $30,000 cash / surety.